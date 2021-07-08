German American Bank Makes $50,000 donation to Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition

German American Bank has made a donation of $50,000 to the Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition.

The check was presented to SWICACC Executive Director Tammy Lampert by members of the German American leadership team.

Since 2009, SWICACC has been providing a safe reporting location for children who are victims of crime along with their families. Their community-based, multi-disciplinary teams provide support, promote justice, and help to prevent violence.

The $50,000 donation will help SWICACC as they continue towards reaching their fundraising goal for renovating the former Fifth Street Elementary school in Jasper. The regional resiliency center will serve children in Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, and Spencer counties in Southwestern Indiana.

“With the community support we receive, including German American’s generous donation, we can continue to build safer communities for our children” states SWICACC Executive Director, Tammy Lampert. “This center will allow our organization to expand upon our work to bring together non-profits, mental health and medical services, advocacy and investigators.”

“We see the impact that the SWICACC has made on children and families in this area, and German American Bank is proud to support an organization that shares the common goal of building a stronger, safer community, especially for children,” says Jay Baker, German American Bank Divisional Senior Vice President of Retail Banking.