Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County announces new Habitat home partner family

A local family’s dream of owning a house is coming true.

Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County recently selected the Armstrong Family to partner on the upcoming Habitat Home build in Huntingburg.

Eddie and Rebecca and their children, Aliek and Trystan have lived in Dubois County for 20 years and the dream of owning their own home has been their goal for a long time.

The Armstrong’s currently rent in Huntingburg and are excited about being able to build their home in the town they love.

“We are looking so forward to this new journey in our lives,” remarked Rebecca when asked about her family being selected by Habitat.

HFHDC builds homes at a reduced market price with affordable mortgages for families who can demonstrate a need for safe and affordable housing and are willing to partner to provide 300 hours of “sweat equity” building their own home. Habitat also helps families with financial planning and homeowner education.

Dramatically increased building material prices and acquisition expenses have increased the need for community support for HFHDC to help Dubois County families work towards affordable housing. A new community support campaign will begin soon and will feature a public community kickoff event on September 25, 2021, at Market Street Park in Huntingburg. The Armstrong’s are looking forward to the kickoff to meet the community and let everyone know how much the build will positively change their lives.

For more information or to support the build, please call Executive Director Michael Richard at 812-704-8441 or michael@duboishabitat.org.