HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN: Huntingburg man last seen Friday still missing

Police in Huntingburg are still urging residents to keep an eye out for an elderly man who went missing last week.

82-year-old Raymond Underwood was last seen around 4 pm on Friday, July 23rd.

Police described Underwood as a white man who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 185 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Underwood was last seen wearing a red and tan striped shirt and tan pants and driving a white Chevrolet truck with an Indiana license plate of TK813MID.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Raymond Underwood, contact the Huntingburg Police Department at (812)-683-4111 or call 911.