Haysville Sommerfest to take place this weekend

The 58th Annual Haysville Sommerfest is coming back to Haysville Park this weekend!

The famous Golden Fried Chicken or BBQ Pork Chops will be offered again this year.

The food line opens at 4 pm on Saturday and runs until they are sold out.

Food booths will be open for service between 4 and 11 pm.

Fruit cobbler, ice cream, and floats will be offered by the Boy Scouts food stand. And the Dubois Cheerleader’s food booth is offering hand-squeezed lemonade shake-ups.

Aaron Bridgewater- live acoustic will take over the center stage from 4:30 to 6:30 pm.

And the Dusty Miller Band performs from 7 to 10:30 pm.

Three separate half-pot drawings will take place throughout the night.

All proceeds from the event will go back to the Haysville community.