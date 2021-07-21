Hoosier Hills Food Bank Receives State Funding

Lt. Gov. Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced today that 11 food banks serving Indiana will receive a combined total of $1 million dollars.

According to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, nearly 1.2 million Hoosiers were food insecure at the height of the pandemic. In children, the risk was even higher with one in every four children being at risk of hunger. The 11 food banks awarded distributed more than 156 million pounds of food in 2020 to mobile pantries, food pantries, and community kitchens across the state. Alongside food supplementation, they also supply in need Hoosiers with household essentials.

Among the food banks selected to receive funds is Hoosier Hills Food Bank, which has been providing food to those in need throughout Southern Indiana since 1982. They received a total of $43,900