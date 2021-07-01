Hospital blood demand remains high as nation heads into holiday weekend

With the 4th of July holiday weekend right around the corner, the American Red Cross is urging Hoosiers to raise the sleeve to help with the blood shortage across the country.

Blood donations typically decline in the summer, but this year is especially challenging. Many Americans are receiving their vaccinations and returning to their favorite summer activities after over a year of limited interaction, leading to a lower donor turnout.

Donors of all blood types – especially type O– are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

As a thank you, everyone who gives between July 1st and July 6th will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat by mail, while supplies last.

And, donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood drives include:

-American Legion Hall in Jasper on Tuesday, July 13th, from 1 to 6 pm

-Berea Mennonite Church in Cannelburg, on Thursday, July 15th, from 4 to 8 pm

-Bethel Mennonite Church in East Odon on Friday, July 16th, from 2 to 7:30 pm

-Celestine Community Club in Celestine on Thursday, July 15th, from 2 to 7 pm

-Old National Bank- Jasper Germantown on North Newton Street on Friday, July 2nd, from 10 am to 4 pm

-Refuge Christian Church in Chandler on Thursday, July 8th, from 2 to 7 pm

-St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper on Thursday, July 1st, from 10 am to 4 pm

-St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Ireland on Wednesday, July 7th, from 2 to 7 pm

-VFW Post 2366 in Huntingburg on Tuesday, July 13th, from 3 to 7 pm