Huntingburg man arrested after stealing car in Jasper

A Huntingburg man is spending time in jail after stealing a car from a home in Jasper.

Jasper Police say the vehicle was taken by 72-year-old Larry Jefferies on Tuesday evening.

Surrounding agencies were notified and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department pulled Jefferies over later that evening in the parking lot of Wickliffe United Methodist Church.

He was transported back to Jasper and lodged into the Dubois County Security Center for vehicle theft.