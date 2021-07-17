Huntingburg Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Narcotics Detectives with the Huntingburg Police Department and Dubois County Sheriff’s Office went to 211 West 1st Street in Huntingburg to serve a felony arrest warrant on 44-year-old Damon N. Langdon. The 2 warrants were for a level 4 felony dealing methamphetamine. Detectives located Langdon inside the residence and took him into custody. He was transported to the Dubois County Security Center for lodging.

While taking Langdon into custody, Detectives saw drugs in plain view inside the residence. Detectives secured the residence and applied for a search warrant for the home. A warrant was granted and detectives searched the home. During the search, approximately 3 grams of methamphetamine, a meth pipe, a digital weighing scale, and other drug paraphernalia items were located. Huntingburg’s Narcotics Detective has filed additional charges on Damon Langdon that include possession of methamphetamine (level 6) maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (C misdemeanor).