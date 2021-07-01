Identity of man pulled from Rainbow Lake released

The name of the man who drowned at Rainbow Lake in Perry County has been released.

Perry County Coroner, Warren Taylor, identified the man as 21-year-old Bryan Barnett Jr. of Hawesville, Kentucky.

Multiple agencies responded to Rainbow Lake on Wednesday evening after receiving calls about a missing swimmer.

Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone says they quickly determined that the missing swimmer was still underwater and sent rescue divers within the hour of receiving the initial call.

Weather conditions and darkness made it difficult for rescuers, but they continued throughout the night.

Barnett’s body was discovered early Thursday morning.

No foul play is suspected in Barnett’s death.