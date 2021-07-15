Indiana Bond Bank Returns Nearly $350,000 to 29 School Districts

In , as part of a newly launched ‘Indiana Bond Bank (IBB) Gives Back’ campaign, the IBB reimbursed 29 school corporations $348,175 in interest paid on tax anticipation warrants issued through IBB in 2020 during the height of COVID-19.

In summer 2020, schools issued tax anticipation warrants through IBB to combat COVID-19-related cash-flow deficits. After providing this cash-flow relief to schools, IBB sought a portion of the State’s Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) to reimburse the schools for the majority of their interest expense paid.

Because the initial financing rolled all costs into the interest rate, this reimbursement of the majority of their interest results in schools effectively receiving a no-cost, no-interest loan from IBB.

“Through no fault of their own, these schools faced cash-flow interruptions due to COVID-19,” explained Mark Wuellner, Executive Director of the Indiana Bond Bank. “None planned on borrowing last year. So we felt an obligation to pursue every option on their behalf. It took time and effort, but what an amazing feeling to call these 29 hard-working school treasurers and hear their surprise that over one year later we had a reimbursement check for them.”

One of the schools receiving reimbursement as Centerville-Abington Community Schools. Of the over $11,000 in reimbursement, School Corporation Treasurer Tyna Stover exclaimed, “IBB securing a refund of our interest is a prime example of the stellar customer service IBB is known for. I’m so glad we chose to use IBB last year – no one else would have gone to these lengths for us a year later. The impact of our reimbursement far exceeds the actual dollar amount. Those dollars symbolize how much IBB cares about public schools. Each dollar benefits our students, our schools our community and our taxpayers.”

“I am so proud of our IBB team, who worked behind the scenes for months to secure reimbursement for these 29 schools,” said State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell, chair of the Indiana Bond Bank Board. “As the kick-off to the ‘IBB Gives Back’ campaign, it perfectly encapsulates how IBB views serving local governments. Exceptional customer service is a baseline expectation that does not end with the financing.”

A full list of schools receiving reimbursements may be found below. As part of its efforts, IBB also secured interest expense reimbursements for a fire protection district (over $2,000) and three cities (over $113,000) which issued tax anticipation warrants through IBB due to COVID-19.

Argos Community Schools

Barr-Reeve Community Schools

Beech Grove City Schools

Center Grove Community School Corporation

Centerville-Abington Community Schools

Crawfordsville Community School Corporation

Eastern Howard School Corporation

Elkhart Community Schools

Gary Community School Corporation

Goshen Community Schools

Greencastle Community Schools

Jay School Corporation

Kokomo School Corporation

Lafayette School Corporation

M.S.D. of Warren Township

North Miami Community Schools

Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation

Plainfield Community School Corporation

Randolph Southern School Corporation

Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corporation

River Forest Community School Corporation

School City of Hobart

South Henry School Corporation

Southeast Dubois County School Corporation

Vincennes Community School Corporation

Wawasee Community School Corporation

Westfield Washington Schools

White River Valley School District

Zionsville Community Schools