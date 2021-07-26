Indiana Conservation Officer helps woman stranded on stickup in French Lick

An Indiana Conservation Officer didn’t hesitate to jump in and help a woman stranded in a stickup in French Lick over the weekend.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Officer Zac Howerton took off his gun belt and body armor, grabbed a life jacket, and swam out to a lady who found herself entangled with the treble hooks of a fishing lure lodged into her leg.

With the help of the fire department, Howerton was able to swim her to shore for treatment by EMS.

She was very appreciative of the teamwork to free her.

The French Lick Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department also helped at the scene.