Indiana DNR providing family fun at the Indiana State Fair

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Building at the Indiana State Fair is offering family-friendly activities throughout the fair.

The building is located in the northwest area of the fairgrounds and offers information on all things DNR in air-conditioned comfort.

While visiting inside, you can pick up the latest guidebooks on Recreation, Fishing, Hunting, and Trapping, as well as manuals on boating, off-road vehicles, and much more.

Children between the ages of 5 and 17 can fish for free on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 am to 1 pm and from 4 pm to 7 pm at outside of the building at the Fishin’ Pond.

The amphitheater is right by the Natural Resources Building. Here, you can check out live reptiles at 10 am every day of the fair. And watch the live birds of prey program on Thursdays and Sundays at 4:30 pm.

While shopping inside the building’s Mother Nature’s Mercantile, you can get an exclusive special deal on Outdoor Indiana magazine that is available only to State Fair attendees. Simply buy a subscription at the cash register, and you will be handed the current July/August issue. Your one- or two-year subscription ($15 or $28, respectively) will start with the September/October issue, so you will be getting one issue free.

Updates on these activities and more can be found at dnr.IN.gov/statefair.