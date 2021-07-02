Indiana Marks One Year Anniversary of Hands Free Driving Law

The Indiana Department of Transportation is marking the one year anniversary of the Hands Free Driving Law going into effect.

On July 1, 2020, House Enrolled Act 1070 went into effect. The law states that a person may not hold a telecommunications device while operating a motor vehicle. The objective of the law is to increase roadway safety in Indiana by updating Indiana’s distracted driving law to require drivers to use hands-free technology when using a telecommunications device behind the wheel.

“INDOT, along with our law enforcement partners, is working to educate and promote safety on the roads across the state. The Hands Free law is a vital tool to keep Hoosiers safe on the road by encouraging drivers to put down their phones and be fully focused on the road ahead,” said INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuiness.

What is Allowed:

• People who are driving may use their device in conjunction with hands-free or voice

operated technology.

• GPS and other map apps are allowed, provided they are being used with hands-free

technology.

• Devices may be used or held to call 911 to report a true emergency.

Consequences for Violation:

• Violations can result in a Class C infraction.

• Motorists in violation can be subject to a fine.

• Starting July 1, 2021, Indiana BMV will begin adding points to records.

Indiana State Police have been vital in enforcing the new law and helping to educate the public on driving hands free.

“Since the new distracted driving law took effect last July, the Indiana State Police and its law enforcement partners, to include INDOT and ICJI have embarked on both the education and enforcement fronts to help change this dangerous driving behavior. There would be far fewer crashes, injuries and fatalities if motorists would simply put down their cell phones and concentrate on the road in front of them,” said Captain Ron Galaviz, Chief Public Information Officer for Indiana State Police.

Since the law went into effect, more than 5,400 citations and 10,500 warnings have been issued by Indiana law enforcement, according to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. “Officers are doing their part to educate motorists, but it’s going to take everyone working together to put an end to distracted driving,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “We have to create a culture in Indiana that views distracted driving as dangerous and socially unacceptable. People’s lives depend on it.”