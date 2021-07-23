Indiana Pesticide Clean Sweep Project coming to Southern Indiana

Communities in Southern Indiana have a chance to get safely rid of unwanted or unused pesticides in a few weeks.

The Indiana Pesticide Clean Sweep Project is scheduled to come to the Knox County Fairgrounds in Bicknell on August 19th and to the Harrison County Fairgrounds in Corydon on August 24th. Both events take place from 9 am to 3 pm local time.

The project is being sponsored by the Office of the Indiana State Chemist and was created to collect and dispose of suspended, canceled, banned, unusable, opened, unopened, or just unwanted pesticides. This includes chemicals like weed killers, insecticides, and fungicides.

All public and private schools, golf courses, nurseries, farmers, ag dealers, cities, towns, municipalities, and county units of government are eligible to participate.

The disposal service is free of charge up to 250 pounds per participant. There is a $2.00 per pound charge for anything above 250 pounds.

Participants must complete the OISC Pesticide Clean Sweep Planning Form, OISC Clean Sweep Project planning form.

Mail, fax, or email the completed form to Nathan Davis at (765)-494-4331 or cleansweep@groups.purdue.edu no later than Friday, August 6th.

Then bring your labeled, leak-free and safe to transport containers to the collection site. DO NOT mix the materials. In case of an emergency, bring a list of products that you are bringing for disposal and a contact phone number.