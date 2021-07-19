INDOT closes section of U.S. 231 in Huntingburg for roadwork

A heavily traveled road in Huntingburg is officially closed for the rest of the month.

INDOT says contractors closed U.S. 231 from State Road 64 to 10th Street in Huntingburg for a drainage improvement project today.

Workers are replacing a box culvert, installing new inlets and stormwater pipes to work in conjunction with the existing drainage infrastructure just south of the railroad tracks at this location.

Work is expected to last until the end of July, depending on weather conditions.

The road will be closed around the clock.

Local traffic will still have access up to the point of closure.

All through traffic should use the official detour following State Road 64 and State Road 162.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.