ISP Arrests Bedford Woman for Dealing Methamphetamine

A lengthy investigation into Lawrence County area drug activity put a Bedford woman in jail this week.

Police arrested 34-year-old Vanessa Hughes of Bedford on Tuesday evening after receiving information that she was traveling from Indianapolis with methamphetamine back to Lawrence County.

While pulling the woman over, police deployed a K-9, who gave a positive alert to the presence of illegal substances.

A subsequent search revealed that Hughes, who was a front-seat passenger, was in possession of 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine that she was trying to hide in her pants.

Other evidence of dealing was seized as well.

Hughes was arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail on felony counts of dealing methamphetamine over 10 grams, and possession of methamphetamine over 28 grams.

Anyone with illegal drug activity information is requested to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 812-545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov. All calls are confidential.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.