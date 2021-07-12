ISP conducting Death Investigation in Washington County

A death investigation is underway in Washington County after a body was found by a roadway late last week.

The body was found near South Green Mill Road, a rural county road between Fredericksburg and Hardinsburg on Friday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a deceased male located in a wooded area a short distance off the roadway.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday morning.

The cause of death has not been released.

An ID card was located on the body, but investigators are awaiting positive medical identification once all autopsy results have been received.

Officers have been unable to locate any living-next-of-kin.

The investigation is ongoing.