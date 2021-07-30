89-year-old James J. Meyer, of Huntingburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his residence.

He was born March 22, 1932, in Mariah Hill, Indiana, to Edward and Clara (Bredhold) Meyer; and married Mildred I. Armstrong on August 10, 1957, at the St. Meinrad Archabbey Church. James worked as a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier with the St. Meinrad Post Office for 42 years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Holland American Legion Post #343, and Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366 for 70 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mildred I. Meyer, who died on April 20, 2011; two sons-in-law, Bill Hartloff and Chuck Benson; four brothers, Renus, Melvin, Elmer and Harold Meyer; one sister, Estella Meyer; and one great-grandchild.

He is survived by four children, Nancy (companion, Howard Neal) Benson of Huntingburg, Charmaine (Tom) McDowell of Evansville, Audrey Hartloff of Holland, and Richard (Michelle) Meyer of Huntingburg; six grandchildren, Dawn (Jeremiah) Werne, Tasha (Kyle) Cox, Dustin (Krysie) Benson, Lara (Robbie) Aikman, Cora Meyer and Paige Meyer; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for James J. Meyer will be held at 1:30 p.m., E.D.T., on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Saturday, the day of the service.