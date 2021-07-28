Jasper Chamber’s Home Expo to be held on October 1-2

Preparations are underway for the Jasper Chamber of Commerce 16th annual Home Expo.

This year’s event will be held at the St. Joseph Parish Center in Jasper on Friday, October 1st, from 3 to 7 pm, and on Saturday, October 2nd from 9 am to 3 pm.

The expo is designed to showcase the products and services of the business in the Jasper and Dubois County area- to those attending- to let them know of the businesses that exist right here in Dubois County (and some from out of the area).

Nearly 1,000 people visit each booth as the various vendors explain their type of business.

All area businesses are encouraged to participate, to have a booth, and to have demonstrations and prizes too.

For more information, call the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at (812)-482-6866.