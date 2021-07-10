Jasper German Club to prep community for Strassenfest

The Jasper Strassenfest is still a few weeks away, but the Jasper German Club is ready to usher in the festival spirit!

The club is hosting a family-friendly event called the StrassenVORfest on Sunday, July 11th, from noon to 3 pm at the Moose Lodge in Jasper.

This will be a “Prep for the Fest” event.

The Jasper Moose Lodge will have items from its menu available for sale.

German music, dancing, and German-themed coloring books and games will fill the lodge and the Strassenfest wood-cut out will be available for pictures.

Gift baskets full of donated items from local businesses will be given away at 1,2 and 3 for those who register.

Representatives from the Jasper German Club, Sister Cities of Jasper, the 2021 Strassenfest Committee, and the Jasper Chamber of Commerce will be ready to answer your questions about this year’s festival.

2021 Strassenfest buttons and mugs will also be for sale, along with various sizes of Strassenfest buntings, Sister Cities lapel/hat pins, stickers, and car/fridge magnets, and slightly used and new traditional German clothing items for adults and children.

Students from the German Exchange in 2022 will be selling the official 2021 Strassenfest T-Shirts.

There will be a supply for cash and carry or you can pre-order and the students will deliver them before the fest.

All shirts are 50/50 blend in Heather Grey. Child sizes are regular cut and ladies sizes have contoured sides. Prices for pre-orders are child and adult sizes up to XL – $10 and adult (regular and ladies) 2XL – 4XL – $13. Prices will go up after the pre-orders.