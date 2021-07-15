Jasper Hosting 11 year-old Little League State Tournament

The Jasper Youth Baseball Program and Little League District 13 will be hosting the 2021 11U Little League State Tournament beginning Friday, July 23 & continuing through the next week with the championship game taking place at 11 am on Wednesday, July 28th.

Two Dubois County teams, Ireland & Jasper, will be participating in the tournament. The other teams that qualified from throughout the state are, Munster, Zionsville, New Albany, New Castle, Broadripple, Brownsburg, Georgetown, & Concord.

On Saturday, July 24th, the teams will experience a Dubois County Bombers game at historic League Stadium in Huntingburg for team recognition night.

Each of the Jasper Little League All-Star teams including 10U, 11U & 12U won their district tournaments and will be playing in their State Little League Tournaments. The 13U, 14U & 15U Jasper Babe Ruth All-Star teams will all also be playing in their state tournaments. Jasper will also be hosting the 14U tournament at the Jasper Youth Sports Complex from July 22-25th.