Jasper man arrested for OWI after being found unconscious in a car

Reports of an unconscious male landed a Jasper man behind bars over the weekend.

Police were dispatched to Smoker Friendly Discount Tobacco on Newton Street to do a welfare check on a man in the drive-through area on Sunday evening.

When officers arrived, they found the man, identified as 28-year-old John Carroll, unconscious and sitting in the vehicle while it was still running.

After conducting a field sobriety test, Carroll was transported to Memorial Hospital for a Chemical Test.

He was then lodged into the Dubois County Security Center for a felony count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, and misdemeanor counts of driving while suspended prior, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more.