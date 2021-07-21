Jasper Strassenfest Half-Pot almost at $22,000

As the Jasper Strassenfest gets closer, the half-pot total continues to boil up.

As of Wednesday morning, the half-pot is $21,951.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Strassenfest Booth in front of the Southgate Shopping Center in Jasper.

The booth is open Thursdays and Fridays, from 3 to 9 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 pm through Sunday, August 1st.

The ticket booth will move to the downtown Jasper square on Thursday, August 5th and sales will continue there for the duration of the Strassenfest.

The 2021 Jasper Strassenfest takes place from August 5th to August 8th at the square in downtown Jasper.

You must be 18 years of age to purchase a raffle ticket.

Current pot total, license number, rules, and regulations can be found online at jasperstrassenfest.org/halfpot or on-site at the ticket sales booth.

Proceeds will benefit local students through the VU Jasper Scholarship Fund.