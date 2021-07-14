Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot Booth Sales Kickoff on Thursday, July 15th

Jasper Strassenfest’s inaugural Half Pot event is ramping up with set ticket sales hours beginning Thursday, July 15th at their booth located in front of the Southgate Shopping Center in Jasper. This new event is in conjunction with the Jasper Strassenfest which will take place August 5-8th with proceeds to benefit local students through the VU Jasper Scholarship Fund.

Tickets can be purchased with cash only during booth hours: Thursdays and Fridays from 3PM until 9PM and Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 6PM through Sunday, August 1st. The committee offers quick and easy drive-thru sales and are utilizing hand-held mobile devices that print a receipt showing your purchased raffle numbers. Most transactions take less than a minute to complete. The ticket booth will move to the downtown Jasper square on Thursday, August 5th and sales will continue there for the duration of the Strassenfest. The current pot total as of Wednesday, July 14th stands just over $14,000.

With the support of the community, the committee hopes to grow the pot total in the weeks leading up to the festival. “Our emphasis on our German heritage, great entertainment, food, and fun already draws people to the Strassenfest,” says Kim Lottes, former Committee Chairman and current Half-Pot Committee Chair. “Our hopes are to attract even more people to the fest with the allure of a lofty pot total. This, in turn, benefits our non-profit groups who count on the Strassenfest as a primary source of fundraising dollars.”

In addition to the VU Jasper Scholarship fund, the balance will be used for the financial stability of the Jasper Strassenfest and the protection of non-profits in the instance of another catastrophic event, like COVID-19 pandemic. Similar to another successful area half pot event put on by the West Side Nut Club, the Jasper Strassenfest will be utilizing state-certified raffle software company, Ascend. You must be 18 years of age to participate in the half-pot raffle. Current pot total, license number, rules, and regulations can be found online at jasperstrassenfest.org/halfpot or on-site at the ticket sales booth.