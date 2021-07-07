Jasper Street Department announces more road projects

The Jasper Street Dept along with Calcar Paving will be Milling the following Streets on Friday, July 9th with Paving to follow the week of July 12th.
These streets will not be closed, however, motorists can expect lengthy delays.
HRJ Lane – between US 231 and Dispatch Road
Old Huntingburg Rd at 12th Avenue
2Nd Street – in front of Memorial Hospital Annex
As always, this project will proceed as scheduled, with good weather prevailing & barring any other unforeseen events.
