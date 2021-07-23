Jasper Street Department announces road closure for storm sewer replacement

Traffic alert for those driving through Jasper for the Monday morning commute.
The Jasper Street Department is closing West 15th Street, between Linne Drive and Martha Drive at 8 am on Monday, July 26th for storm sewer replacement.
This closure will remain in effect until approximately 4 pm on Tuesday, July 27th, barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.
Drivers need to find an alternate route during this time.
