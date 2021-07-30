Jasper Street Department notifies residents of traffic flow change

The Jasper Street Department is advising residents of a traffic pattern change.
The Portersville Road and Tealwood Drive intersection is now a 3-way stop due to a newly installed Pedestrian Crossing.
This goes into effect immediately.
