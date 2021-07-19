Jasper woman escapes injury free after sliding off roadway

The driver of a pickup truck escaped injury-free after sliding off the road over the weekend.

40-year-old Joanie Hernandez of Jasper was hauling rock on a trailer going southbound on US 231 on Sunday evening when she lost control due to an unsecured load at the intersection with State Road 162.

This caused her to slide off the roadway and into a ditch.

Hernandez’s Chevy Colorado was totaled.

No injuries were reported.