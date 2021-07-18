JPD asking for the public’s assistance with two-car crash investigation

Early Sunday morning the Jasper Police was dispatched to an accident at the intersection of Newton Street and Baden Strasse.

When officers arrived at the scene, the driver of a black 2021 Chevy Malibu that had been involved in the crash had already left the scene on foot.

Upon investigation, it was believed that the driver was picked up by another vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this incident call the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or their anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.