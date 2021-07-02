Kimball Hospitality joins IDEM’s Environmental Stewardship Program

Two new businesses are joining the state’s Environmental Stewardship Program, and one is located here in Dubois County!

Kimball Hospitality, a division of Kimball International Inc. in Jasper and Cummins Technical Center, located in Columbus, Indiana, joins a list of 55 current program members.

Each business participating in the program is committed to implementing or maintaining measurable environmental improvements, such as reducing water or energy use, decreasing solid or hazardous waste, or reducing air emissions.

In order to be accepted in the program, each of these facilities has maintained a standard of environmental compliance, developed or implemented an environmental management system, and committed to report on their environmental initiatives each year.

They reapply for membership every four years.

For more information about the Environmental Stewardship Program, visit in.gov/idem/.