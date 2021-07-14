Kimball Office employees evacuate after sprinkler system malfunction

Employees in the Kimball Office area on Cherry Street had to pause their workday and evacuate the building for a short time on Wednesday morning after reports of smoke.

Jasper Fire Department Chief, Kenny Hochgesang says there was no actual fire. A sprinkler head activated within the turret, which flooded some of the pipes underneath. The motor was unable to turn because of the weight of the water, smoking the belt, which is what the employees saw.

Again, there was no fire. No injuries and minimal water damage were reported.