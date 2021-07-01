Lane Closures Scheduled for S.R. 64 Patching and Paving Near Oakland City

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for State Road 64 near Oakland City for a patching and paving project.

Beginning on or around , contractors will begin intermittent lane closures from S.R. 57 to S.R. 61 for patching and paving. As a part of this operation, crews will deep patch areas of pavement that have weakened under normal traffic and weather conditions, mill away the top layer of asphalt and replace it with a new driving surface.

During this project, one 12-foot lane of traffic will remain open at all times. Loads wider than 12-feet should seek an alternate route using the nearest numbered state, U.S., or Interstate route. Work is expected to last until mid-September, depending upon weather conditions.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.