97-year-old Loretta Rose Humbert, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by family.

Loretta was born in St. Anthony, Indiana, on January 27, 1924, to Anthony and Catherine (Hasenour) Klem. She married Victor W. “Vic” Humbert on May 20, 1947, in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana. He preceded her in death on January 28, 2015.

She previously worked at Dubois County Bank/Old National Bank, cleaned houses, and retired as the church/priest caretaker at St. Celestine Catholic Church, which she had done for over 50 years.

She was a member of St Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, where she was a lifelong Eucharistic Minister, Shoot Chairman, and member of the Prayer Network and St. Ann’s Society. She was also a member of the Celestine Community Club.

She received the Mother Teresa Service Award, the Celestine Jaycee Distinguished Service Award, the Brute Award, and the Jane Award.

Loretta was an avid baker, loved to clean and spend time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends.

Surviving are one daughter, Mary (Ronald) Sander, Celestine, IN, one son, Michael (Donna) Humbert, Jasper, IN, five grandchildren, Holly (Chad) Mundy, Heather (Brent) Pfister, Nanette (Pat) Brames, Jeff (Karen) Sander, and Janel (Kris) Buechler, and 11 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one daughter, Theresia Humbert, five sisters, Leona Jahn, Frances Klem, Ardella Humbert, Anna Marie Betz, and Clarissa Gehlhausen, and three brothers, Edward, Alois, and Andrew Klem.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Loretta Rose Humbert will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Saturday.

Masks and social distancing are requested for the Mass and visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Catholic Church, Celestine Fire Department, or to the wishes of the family.