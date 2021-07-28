Man arrested after allegedly firing shots towards family members in Perry County

One person is in custody after allegedly firing shots at family members.

State Police responded to the intersection of State Road 62 and Ovenbird Road in Perry County for reports of shots fired on Monday afternoon.

Police say 70-year-old Donald Dupont allegedly fired three rounds out of the passenger side window of his pick up towards family members, one being a 7-year-old juvenile.

Dupont was found at the end of Ovenbird Road.

Officers then gave loud verbal commands over the PA system and took Dupont into custody without further incident.

Dupont is being charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness with a firearm, domestic battery, and battery.