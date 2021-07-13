67-year-old Marcia Wheaton Seifrig, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, at home.

She was born on May 15, 1954, in Newport News, VA, to Benjamin and Martha (Johnson) Wheaton. She married Morton Seifrig on May 25, 1976.

She was a member of the Otwell Community Center and was the Otwell Senior Center Director.

She is survived by her husband, Marty Seifrig, Otwell, IN, one son Timothy (Rachel) Seifrig, Adolphus, KY, two grandchildren, Amalie and Wyatt Seifrig, two brothers, Ben Wheaton, North Carolina, Charlie Wheaton, Newport News, VA, one sister Charlene Martin, Newport News, VA.

There will be no viewing or funeral services at this time following Marcia’s wishes of cremation.

Graveside services to be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Contenders of Faith Nation in Otwell, Indiana.