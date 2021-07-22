Master Trooper Lubbers Promoted to Commercial Motor Vehicles

A master trooper with the Indiana State Police Post in Jasper has new shoes to fill.

Master Trooper Philip Lubbers was recently promoted to serve as the Commercial Vehicle Division School Bus Safety Officer.

Lubbers was selected for the position after competing in a promotional process that included a written examination, an oral interview, and an overall evaluation of his work performance.

Lubbers is a native of Dubois County and grew up in Schnellville where he graduated from Forest Park High School in 1994.

After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served for seven years and achieved the rankings of Sergeant, and served as a Military officer.

Lubbers graduated from Central Texas College in 2002 with an A.S. in General Studies, Vincennes University in 2003 with an A.S. in Law Enforcement, and Indiana State University in 2004 with a B.S. in Criminology.

Trooper Lubbers was selected to attend the 65th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and graduated in 2006.

He was initially assigned to the Putnamville District and transferred to the Jasper District in 2007.

In addition to his regular duties as Trooper, Lubbers has also served as a Field Training Officer, TIP Team Member, FMCSA Level III Commercial Motor Vehicle Instructor, Speed Timing Device Instructor, and Trooper of the District 2011.