48-year-old Melissa J. Cash, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 10:25 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Melissa was born in Oakland City, Indiana, on February 28, 1973, to James and Alice Marie (Howard) Aldridge. She married Larry Wayne “Pete” Cash on March of 2002. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2012.

She was a 1991 graduate of Pike Central High School.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed crafting and making beaded jewelry.

Surviving are her mother, Alice Marie Aldridge, Otwell, IN, one step-son, Lucas Cash, Evansville, IN, two sisters, Elaine (Gene) Atkins, Petersburg, IN, Allison (Bud) Underhill, Winslow, IN, and one brother, Bill Aldridge, Winslow, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband and her father, is an infant brother, Harvey Lee Aldridge.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.