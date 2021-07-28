More information released about Tuesday’s crash on Portersville Road in Jasper

Police have released more information about the single-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Portersville Road on Tuesday morning.

They say that 83-year-old Nelson Hoffman of Jasper was driving on Portersville Road, just south of 500 North when he traveled off the right side of the roadway for an unknown reason. Hoffman then overcorrected, went left of center, and overcorrected again, causing the truck to overturn, losing a load of corn.

His 1990 Chevy Kodiak came to rest on its wheels, facing west.

Hoffman was injured and transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No other details are being released at this time.