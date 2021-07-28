80-year-old Mrs. Joy (Belcher) Ridenour, of Birdseye, IN passed away on , 2021 at Scenic Hill in Ferdinand, IN.

She was born in Mifflin, IN on , 1941 to Jess and Nadine Belcher.

Joy married Clisten Ridenour on , 1956 in New Albany, IN. She worked at Cedar Ridge Restaurant in Wickliffe for 17 years and made the best milk gravy around. Joy also worked at the Patoka Lake Gate House for 17 years. She enjoyed working, playing Euchre and going to church in Wickliffe. Joy loved spending time with her family, she was a wonderful mom, grandma, and great grandma.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clisten, two brothers Donald Belcher of Mifflin and Basil Belcher of Taswell, and her beloved dog Kobe.

Surviving Joy are her three daughters; Mrs. Kim (Mike) Goeppner of Huntingburg, Mrs. Vicki (Bob) Huff and Shonna (Ron) Wiseman of Birdseye, two sisters; Evelyn Hammond of Taswell, Judy (Ronnie) Naegele of Birdseye, sister-in-law Rosemary Belcher of English, seven grandchildren; Aaron (Michelle) Goeppner of Santa Claus, Justin (Edna) Huff of Taswell, Tyler Huff of Birdseye, Paige Borden of Huntingburg, Brooke Huff of Birdseye, Jordyn Wiseman of Birdseye, Jaron Wiseman of Birdseye, three great grandchildren; Diane Cross of Huntingburg, Colson Huff of Birdseye, Cason Cross of Huntingburg and one on the way, Asher Brandenburg and her beloved cat of 17 years Nosey.

Funeral service will be on , 2021 at 11:00 am at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be on from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am.

Officiating the funeral service will be Bro. Albert Madden with burial to follow at Birdseye Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to service the family of Mrs. Joy Ridenour.