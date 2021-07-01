Multi-faceted Folk Performer Brett Dennen to headline 11th annual Ferdinand Folk Festival

Attention music fans! Lock in this date on your calendars: Saturday, September 18, the Ferdinand Folk Festival, co-sponsored by Best Home Furnishings and MasterBrand Cabinets, returns for its eleventh edition to the beautiful 18th Street Park, after a one-year hiatus. Here are the 2021 performers.

Headline artist Brett Dennen will close out the night playing from 7:30-9pm. Dennen is known for decade plus career as singer-songwriter and was the author of the new Smokey Bear theme in celebration of Smokey’s 75th birthday. He has cemented himself as an American folk music fixture thanks to a successful string of albums and Top Ten AAA singles.

His seventh studio album, See the World, is due out July 23rd on Mick Music, and serves as a follow up to a pair of 2018 EP’s- Let’s and Here’s Looking At You Kid. Come and “see” Brett Dennen, our headline artist at the 2021 Ferdinand Folk Festival!

Here are the other performers for the 2021 Folk Festival that you will see on the NextEra Energy Resources Main Stage:

The Honey Vines, an acoustic duo from Newburgh Indiana, will open the Folk Festival, playing from 12:00 to 12:30pm.

Croghan’s Crossing, a four person Irish band out of Louisville, performs from 12:45 to 1:30pm.

Hagedorn Family Band, a local group which has moved from performing on the Kyana Woodstock Market Stage to the Main Stage in just a few years, will perform from 1:45 to 2:45pm.

Master storyteller and multi-instrumentalist Joe Crookston of Ithaca New York is set to entertain the crowd from 3:00 to 4:00pm.

Andrea Davidson, who was part of the 2014 Folk Festival, returns and will be on the Main Stage from 4:15 to 5:30pm

Green Room Rockers, a 5 piece American reggae/ska/soul band including Ferdinand native Perry Clark, participated in the second ever Folk Festival in 2011 and will play from 5:45 to 7:00pm, leading into headline artist Brett Dennen at 7:30pm.

Co-presenting sponsors of the 11th annual Ferdinand Folk Festival are Best Home Furnishings and MasterBrand Cabinets, with NextEra Energy Resources once more sponsoring the Main Stage. Kyana Woodstock is sponsor of our Market Stage. Founding sponsors are the Town of Ferdinand, Ferdinand News and DC Broadcasting/101 Country WBDC. Support is also provided by the Dubois County Visitors Center & Tourism Commission. Publication of additional sponsors will take place in the coming weeks.

The Ferdinand Folk Festival is a free, family-friendly, earth-friendly event which promotes music, the arts, environmental awareness & education, and wellness. Our homegrown festival provides multiple fun and educational activities for children and persons of all ages. To find out more about the Folk Festival, visit our website: www.ferdinandfolkfestival.com in the coming weeks. You can also find us on Facebook.