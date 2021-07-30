New details about Jasper Strassenfest Parade route released

There’s a typo in this year’s Jasper Strassenfest Program Book about the parade route.

The parade will remain the same as it has been for many years and starts at 1 pm on Sunday, August 8th.

It starts at 15th and Jackson Streets, goes South on Jackson, around the courthouse square, then heads North on MAIN STREET- until it ends at 15th and MAIN STREET.

As always, parade units will line up along north Jackson Street and on 15th Street.

The parade begins around 1 pm and will take place rain or shine.

Over 100 units are taking part in this year’s Jasper Strassenfest Parade.