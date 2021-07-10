NEW Fair Food Announced for the 2021 Indiana State Fair

Indulging in sweet and savory treats is an absolute must when visiting the Great Indiana State Fair and routinely ranks as the #1 reason people attend the fair. Just announced: a variety of new and wacky culinary creations added to this year’s State Fair offerings!

As always, the 2021 Indiana State Fair will offer traditional fair foods such as corn dogs and elephant ears, but these NEW 23 food items featured in the “Taste of the Fair” contest are a MUST TRY.

New food items featured at this year’s Indiana State Fair include:

Beef Parfait (offered by Indiana Beef Cattle Association)

This new item will be exclusively offered at the northside Indiana Beef Cattle Association tent throughout the Fair. This savory Beef Parfait features flavor-packed layers of chopped smoked beef brisket, mashed potatoes, and smokey BBQ sauce.

BBQ Suga (Sh-uga) Momma (offered by Gobble Gobble Food Truck)

Many have tried the Mac Daddy, but now it’s the Suga Momma’s time to shine! The NEW BBQ Suga Momma features a generous serving of Gobble Gobble’s well-known pulled BBQ turkey sandwiched between two fresh donuts. This sweet and savory mix will have your taste buds working overtime in the best way possible.

Buttermilk Wafflewich (offered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.)

This year’s Indiana State Fair Dairy Bar signature grilled cheese is the Buttermilk Wafflewich. This unique twist on a classic grilled cheese sandwich features two buttermilk waffles grilled to perfection with ooey gooey cheddar and American cheese inside. A side of sweet red pepper relish is offered as the perfect topper to this cheesy treat.

Deep Fried Cheesecake (offered by AP Concessions Deep Fried Sweet Concession)

Just when you thought cheesecake couldn’t get any better! This sugary treat features a blend of crispy and creamy fried cheesecake bites topped with powdered sugar and a succulent strawberry drizzle. It’s a slice of heaven in every bite!

Honey BBQ Wings (offered by Da Portable Rican)

These mouth-watering wings deliver a sweet taste with a touch of savory, spicy delight. Choose a small or large bucket!

Bavarian Cream Puff (offered by The German Corner)

The Bavarian Cream Puff is an authentic German dessert featuring a light, delicate pastry shell filled with a sweet vanilla cream and topped with powdered sugar or chocolate sauce, a dollop of whipped cream, and a cherry on top. Don’t miss out on this delicious delicacy!

Iced Coffee Float (offered by Hook’s Drug Store Museum)

Have your daily dose of caffeine with a scoop of ice cream for good measure. The Iced Coffee Float is a delicious concoction of ice-cold coffee and freshly scooped ice cream, topped off with whipped cream and a cherry. *Not available in decaf.

Bison Steak Fajitas (offered by Red Frazier Bison)

A hot-and-ready dish you can’t resist! Bison Steak Fajitas feature marinated bison steak with grilled onions and peppers, served on warm flour tortillas with corn and black bean salsa, lettuce, cheese, salsa, and sour cream.

Winner-Winner Chicken Dinner (offered by Urick Concession)

The Winner-Winner Chicken Dinner makes eating on-the-go easy by conveniently combining three dishes – creamy mac and cheese, coleslaw, and popcorn chicken topped with chives – in a crunchy and delicious waffle cone bowl.

Cherry Chocolate Funk Hand Dipped Ice Cream (offered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.)

This new hand-dipped ice cream flavor features a creamy blend of cherry and chocolate ice cream mixed with Bordeaux dark cherries, delicious chocolate fudge, and extra chocolate chunks. It doesn’t get more decadent than this!

Philly Cheesesteak Fries (offered by Miss Piggy’s)

These Philly Cheesesteak Fries take cheese fries to the next level! Hot, crispy French fries are topped with Miss Piggy’s signature Mr. Beefy’s seasoned Philly cheesesteak, onions, peppers, and mild cheddar cheese.

Media Noche (offered by Da Portable Rican)

Originating from Cuba, the Media Noche is a sandwich that has served many Puerto Rican families in the United States. Meaning “middle of the night,” the Media Noche gained popularity around the Latin night club scene. This classic Cuban sandwich includes garlicy bread, roasted pork, ham, mustard, Swiss cheese, and sweet pickles.

Frozen Mocha Coffee (offered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.)

Looking for a pick-me-up? New to this year’s Indiana State Fair Dairy Bar is a Frozen Mocha Coffee. With a consistency similar to a milkshake, this drink is both decadent and refreshing and pairs perfectly with any delicious Dairy Bar menu item.

Outlaw Burger (offered by Indiana Ribeye)

It’s the Indiana State Fair’s “Most Wanted” burger! The Outlaw Burger is a thick and juicy quarter pounder with pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, and jalapeño jelly served on a toasty bun.

Fruit Twister Paradise Pop (offered by Goodwin’s Pork-N-More)

This popsicle is an icy twist on Goodwin’s Pork-N-More’s classic Fruit Twister Shakeup. This delicious frozen treat on a stick features fresh squeezed lemon, oranges, limes, pineapple tidbits, and real slice strawberries. This refreshing treat will taste like paradise.

Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake (offered by Monroe Concessions)

The Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake combines two delicious foods – Fruity Pebbles cereal and a classic funnel cake – for a unique concoction. This dish features a fresh, golden funnel cake topped with powdered sugar, Monroe Concessions’ special icing, and a generous sprinkle of fruity pebbles.

Cinni Minnis (offered by R&W Concessions)

These adorable Cinni Minnis feature the gooey and delightful center of a cinnamon roll dipped in funnel cake mix, deep fried and served with powdered sugar and a sweet cream cheese topping. Each piece is a sugary bite of heaven!

Chocolate Salted Carmel Milkshake (offered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.)

Back by popular demand, it’s the Chocolate Salted Carmel Milkshake! Available at the Dairy Bar, this sought-after shake includes fan-favorite chocolate and salted caramel flavors for the perfect combination of salty and sweet.

Miss Piggy’s Mac Daddy (offered by Gresham Foods)

The Mac Daddy features a hefty helping of creamy, cheesy, melt-in-your-mouth macaroni and cheese topped with Miss Piggy’s signature sweet and savory tender pulled pork drizzled with Gresham Foods’ family recipe Sweet D’s BBQ sauce.

Loaded Brat (offered by Black Leaf Vegan)

This Loaded VEGAN Brat will make your taste buds tingle with excitement and dance with delight! The Loaded Brat is also 100% soy free and gluten free.

Bacon Mac & Cheese (offered by Indiana Pork)

Believe it or not, this dish manages to make macaroni and cheese even more delicious. True to its name, Bacon Mac & Cheese features classic creamy macaroni and cheese and fresh, crispy bacon, mixed together for cheesy-bacon goodness.

Mangonada Frozen Beverage (offered by Baskin Robbins)

The Mangonada combines sweet, tart, and savory authentic Latino flavors into a unique drinking experience. Mangonada swirls the bright, tropical flavor of mango puree with a salty kick of chamoy. A sprinkle of Tajín® Clásico Seasoning – a signature Mexican combination of mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt – tops off the drink with a mild spicy kick, leaving taste buds with an unforgettably unique experience.

King Funnel Cake Pastry Ale (offered by King Brewery)

King Brewery’s Indiana State Fair 2021 beer is inspired by a State Fair classic – funnel cake. Funnel Cake is a pastry ale that is a dark copper brown in color resembling its namesake. Three hundred powdered sugar funnel cakes were put in the kettle during the brewing process along with a pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg. 6% ABV | 12 IBU

Fairgoers are encouraged to vote for their favorite featured food items by visiting any of the Information Booths presented by Prairie Farms throughout the 18-day fair or by using the QR codes displayed at each participating “Taste of the Fair” concession stand. The winning food stand will receive a $2,500 cash prize, followed by second place receiving $1,000, and third place receiving $500.

In addition to these new “Taste of the Fair” food items, nearly 140 food stands will be offered at this year’s fair. A map including featured food items will be available at IndianaStateFair.com as you plan your trip to this year’s State Fair and at Information Booths located throughout the Fairgrounds. A map highlighting the locations of all of the fair’s food booths will be available on the Indiana State Fair mobile app.

High-Resolution Food Images of “Taste of the Fair” Food Items May be Downloaded at the Indiana State Fair Media Room: indianastatefair.com/p/state-fair/contact-us/media-room

ABOUT THE INDIANA STATE FAIR

The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating Hoosiers’ spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days celebrate Indiana agriculture and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across Indiana, and beyond. Nationally recognized for offering great entertainment, showcasing 4-H youth, interactive agriculture education programs, premier facilities and a variety of unique, fun foods, the Indiana State Fair has been an annual attraction for generations of Hoosiers since 1852. The 2021 Indiana State Fair will be held – . The theme for this year’s fair is Celebrating the Hoosier Spirit.

One of the best ways to save money at the fair is to order tickets in advance. Tickets purchased online before 11:59 PM on are only $10 plus convenience fee, while general admission tickets purchased at the gate during the Fair are $13. Value packs of tickets, including the Family 4-Pack and Super Family 4-Pack, are available online only through at 11:59 PM. The Family 4-Pack includes 4 tickets and a parking pass for just $40 and the Super Family 4-Pack includes 4 tickets, a parking pass, and 50 Fair Bucks for $90. And don’t forget that children 5 and under get in FREE! Purchase tickets at IndianaStateFair.com .

For more information, visit www.indianastatefair.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.