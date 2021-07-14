New Foster Family Program At Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari for Kentucky & Indiana Families

Kentucky and Indiana children in foster care will now be able to visit Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari once a year for free. Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari has partnered with foster care agencies in Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee to create a new Foster Family Program. Effective immediately, every child in foster care from participating states is eligible to visit Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari once per year at no cost.

“We are so grateful to Holiday World for recognizing foster families with this benefit,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The amazing foster parents I’ve met say their biggest reward is helping children and their families heal and reunite, but benefits like this give them an invitation to the summertime fun and adventure that every child deserves. What a great way to say thank you to these dedicated parents for all they do.”

In addition to free admission for children in foster care, resource parents and those in their households are eligible for discounted tickets through Holiday World’s Online Fun Club.

Matt Eckert, Holiday World President & CEO said, “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate 75 Years of Fun than rolling out the Foster Family Program to share the fun with as many families as possible.”

Children in foster care are required to be accompanied by a licensed or unlicensed resource parent. To receive free admission, a resource parent should contact their representative to receive a completed referral. The resource parent should then present the referral along with a valid photo ID at a Holiday World Guest Relations window to receive tickets for the eligible children.

More information about this new program can be found with the foster care agencies in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana or HolidayWorld.com by searching the words “Foster Family Program.” Guests with additional questions are encouraged to call the Holiday World Call Center at (812)937-4401 or email us at fun@holidayworld.com.

If agencies in additional states are interested in partnering with Holiday World, please send inquiries to fun@holidayworld.com