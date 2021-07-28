No injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Jasper

No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash in Jasper.

It happened at the intersection of Cherry Street and North Kellerville Road on Tuesday afternoon.

73-year-old Bonnie Pauw of Jasper was attempting to cross the intersection to travel west on Cathy Lane and failed to see 20-year-old Camden Kneis, also of Jasper, colliding with him at the intersection.

Pauw was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

No injuries were reported.

Both vehicles were totaled and towed away from the scene.