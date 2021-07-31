Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend

Old National Bancorp has released its quarterly cash dividend.

The company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock on Friday.

The dividend is payable September 15th, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 1st, 2021.

For the purposes of broker trading, the ex-dividend date is August 31st, 2021.

Based on Old National’s closing price of $16.24 on July 28th, 2021, the quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend yield of 3.4%.