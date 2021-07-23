On the Hill 5K set for September 11 at Saint Meinrad Archabbey

Saint Meinrad Archabbey will host an in-person and virtual On the Hill 5K walk/run on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Registration is now open for the event.

Registration is $20 per person before September 1, and $25 after. The fee for kids ages 15 and under is $10 each. The race will provide a free t-shirt for all registered participants, two water stations, and refreshments at the finish line.

The On the Hill 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. Central Time, with registration opening at 8 a.m. The starting/finish line is located near the red barn on the south side of the Archabbey campus, along State Road 545.

Participants are welcome to join the Saint Meinrad monks for Mass in the Archabbey Church before the race at 7:30 a.m. (running clothes welcome).

Registration forms can be found at saintmeinrad.org