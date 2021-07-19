ONE – A Celebration of U2 comes to Lincoln Amphitheatre August 14

We are one month away from another live performance taking over the Lincoln Amphitheatre.

ONE- A Celebration of U2 with Special Guest Acoustic Co. are scheduled to perform at 6:30 pm on Saturday, August 14th.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at LincolnAmphitheatre.com or by calling (812)-937-2329.

ABOUT ONE – A CELEBRATION OF U2

ONE is more than just a tribute to U2. A ONE show is a celebration of the powerful music that has made U2 the world’s most successful rock band. For well over two decades, the members of ONE have been playing music together, and their desire to bring the passionate music and visual energy of U2 has earned the band invitations to venues around the country, from New York to Michigan, from the plains of Iowa to Nashville—even a presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit: www.onetributeband.com