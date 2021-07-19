One injured in car vs moped crash in Ferdinand

A car vs moped crash sent one man to the hospital.

It happened on State Road 162 north of North Industrial Park Road in Ferdinand just before 6:30 Monday morning.

29-year-old Brandon Boyer of Huntingburg was driving his moped on the shoulder of the road and 26-year-old Edgar Adrian Rodriguez Perez of Jasper was traveling in the southbound lane when they both merged into the turning lane to North Industrial Park Road and collided.

Boyer was wearing his helmet, but it came loose and fell off during the crash.

He was transported to Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Boyer was faulted for failure to yield the right of way.