ONE MONTH OUT: Bluegrass legend Del McCoury comes to Lincoln Amphitheatre Aug. 7

We are a month away from a bluegrass legend taking over the Lincoln Amphitheatre stage!

Del McCoury Band with Special Guest, The Price Sisters, will be live at the Lincoln Amphitheatre at 6:30 pm on Saturday, August 7th.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at LincolnAmphitheatre.com or by calling the box office at (812)-937-2329.

ABOUT THE DEL MCCOURY BAND

Even among the pantheon of music’s finest artists, Del McCoury stands alone. From the nascent sound of bluegrass that charmed hardscrabble hillbilly honkytonks, rural schoolhouse stages, and the crowning glory of the Grand Ole Opry to the present-day culture-buzz of viral videos and digital streams, Del is the living link. On primetime and late-night television talk shows, there is Del. From headlining sold out concerts to music festivals of all genres, including one carrying his namesake, there is Del. Where audiences numbers in the tens of thousands, and admirers as diverse as country-rock icon Steve Earle and jam band royalty Phish count as two among hundreds, there is Del. Almost unimaginable, McCoury’s sixth decade in a half-century of bluegrass bliss brings new triumphs, new collaborations, and new music. With but a single change in membership in twenty seven years, the Del McCoury Band shows unprecedented stability as well as garnering the respect and admiration of the industry for its unmistakable work: nine IBMA Entertainer of the Year trophies; in 2003, Del’s awarded membership in the cast of the legendary Grand Ole Opry; the band’s first Best Bluegrass Album Grammy award in 2005, followed by a second Grammy win in 2014 (not to mention reaching double digits in Grammy nominations).

Website: www.delmcrouryband.com

About the Lincoln Amphitheatre

As one of the largest fully-covered amphitheatres in the United States, Lincoln Amphitheatre is a majestic 1,500-seat venue located within Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City, Indiana, the boyhood home of Abraham Lincoln. The venue is under the management of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation. For additional information, call 812-937-2329 or email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com.