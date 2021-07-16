Over 100 grams of methamphetamine seized in Washington

A Washington man is spending time in jail after being arrested for dealing drugs.

51-year-old Percy Lyford was arrested on Thursday for dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

While searching Lyford’s home, police seized approximately 117 grams of crystal methamphetamine, items associated with dealing methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and marijuana.

Lyford is being held in the Daviess County Security Center.